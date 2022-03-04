CHINA AVOIDS COMMENTING ON UKRAINE WAR AHEAD OF PEOPLES CONGRESS

China avoided making any comments on the war in Ukraine at an annual press conference on Friday ahead of its National People's Congress.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine was not mentioned at the press conference.



Spokesman Zhang Yesui spoke about topics including China's zero-Covid strategy and the country's deliveries of vaccines across the world.



He also spoke on relations with the United States, which he said should be based on "mutual respect."



Zhang warned the US against undermining mutual trust and cooperation.



Instead of talking about the war in Ukraine, the spokesman responded to a question from a Russian reporter on the current tensions between China and Lithuania.



Beijing downgraded its relations with the Baltic state after it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name in its capital city of Vilnius.



The responsibility for the problems with those relations "lies entirely with Lithuania," he said.



This year's annual parliamentary session opens on Saturday and runs until March 11. New growth targets and a military budget for the China, the world's second largest economy, are due to be announced during the session.



