Blinken: US, EU must sustain pressure on Russia 'until the war is over'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Friday that the war in Ukraine might not be over soon and that the US and European allies must sustain tough pressure on Russia until it ends.

"Unfortunately, tragically, horrifically this may not be over soon ," he said in Brussels.

"We have to sustain this until it stops, until the war is over," he said.