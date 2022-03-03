White House asks U.S. Congress for $10 billion in aid for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The White House requested $10 billion in US aid Thursday to help Ukraine with humanitarian efforts.

"This funding request is based on the Administration's best information on resource requirements at this time," White House Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The request is part of a $32.5 billion emergency funding request to Congress, which includes $22.5 billion in coronavirus funds "to avoid disruption to ongoing COVID response efforts over the next few months," said Young.

The letter points out that the US has already provided Ukraine with $1.4 billion in assistance, highlighting the need for more aid.

"This request identifies an immediate need for $10.0 billion in additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance for Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia's unjustified and unprovoked invasion," said Young. "It also outlines a number of authorities needed to provide maximum flexibility in supporting Ukraine, our European allies and partners, and other emergent global needs."

The funding package will be used to support the Defense Department in its efforts to assist European Command forces and NATO in that region. It includes funding for cybersecurity, as well as international aid to provide humanitarian assistance such as food and economic help.

US lawmakers have until March 11 to reach an agreement on the funding deal.

"I urge the Congress to address these critical and urgent needs as part of a comprehensive government funding bill ahead of the March 11th funding deadline," said Young. "We will remain in touch with the Congress in the coming weeks and months as we assess resource requirements beyond these immediate needs."

"Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, I anticipate that additional needs may arise over time," she added.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to UN figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said.