US SAYS DOES NOT SEE RUSSIAS REMOVAL FROM UN SECURITY COUNCIL HAPPENING

US says does not see Russia's removal from UN Security Council 'happening'

The White House said Thursday that the US does not see Russia being removed from the UN Security Council because of its war in Ukraine.

"We don't see that happening," spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news conference when asked about Ukraine's request for the UN to strip Russia of its seat on the Council.

Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council.

"It's so particularly disturbing that Russia, given its particular responsibility for upholding the UN Charter, is actively subverting the charter and abusing its position," she said.

On Ukraine's call for a no-fly zone, Psaki reiterated that US President Joe Biden would not impose one.

"The reason why that has not been a step the president has been willing to take ... is because the no-fly zone requires implementation. It would require essentially, the US military shooting down Russian planes and prompting a potential direct war with Russia, the exact step that we want to avoid," she said.

When asked if the US is open to sending more air support to Ukraine, Psaki said Washington has continued to provide a range of defensive assistance in the last several days.

"But we are not considering taking steps that would put us in direct conflict with Russia ," she added.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in one week, according to the UN Refugee Agency.