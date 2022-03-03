US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman to visit Turkey, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will embark on an overseas trip this week to Istanbul and the Turkish capital of Ankara, the State Department said Thursday.

Sherman will also travel to Madrid, Spain, Rabat and Casablanca in Morocco, Algiers of Algeria and the Egyptian capital, Cairo, from March 4 to 11.

During her trip to the Turkish cities on March 4 - 5, she will meet Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and other officials to discuss Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified" war on Ukraine.

"The Deputy's meetings will include discussions on further joint U.S.-Turkey cooperation and our shared interest in supporting Ukraine," the agency said in a statement.

In Madrid, from March 6 to 8, she will co-open the US-Spain Cybersecurity Dialogue on March 7 with Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Angeles Moreno Bau.

"The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary will also meet bilaterally to discuss a range of issues and challenges including Russia's attack against Ukraine, our coordinated response, and the strong transatlantic partnership," said the statement.

During her trip to Rabat and Casablanca from March 8 to 9, she will lead a US delegation to the US-Morocco Strategic Dialogue on Regional Political Issues.

"She will have a working lunch with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and meet with other senior government officials. She will also deliver keynote remarks at an International Women's Day event featuring entrepreneurs and businesswomen and will meet with Moroccan youth," it added.

In Algiers, from March 9 to 10, Sherman will meet President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

"On March 10, the Deputy Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and lead the U.S. delegation for the fifth U.S.-Algerian Strategic Dialogue. The Deputy Secretary will also meet with high school and college women participating in a U.S.-sponsored STEM program and local representatives of U.S. businesses," said the statement.

On the last leg of her tour from March 10 to 11, Sherman will travel to Cairo, where she will meet with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and other senior Egyptian officials.

"The Deputy will also meet with the head of the National Council of Human Rights Moushira Khattab, host a discussion with Egyptian human rights advocates, and meet with Egyptian youth," the statement added.