Ukraine crisis weighs on European markets, but Asia closes up on day

The Ukraine crisis continued to reverberate through stock markets on Tuesday, but unevenly, with Asian shares trading largely stably, but with European shares seeing another round of losses.



In Germany, the DAX continued its losing trend from last week, hitting 14,308.34 at one point, a decline of 2.1%, largely because of fluctuations in the shares of firms like HelloFresh and Zalando.



Still, that was better than the DAX's initial low of around 13,800 right after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last week.



The MDAX, which focuses on more technological stocks, also saw losses after initial moderate gains, falling 0.62% to 31,674.82. Looking at the continent as a whole, the Eurostoxx 50 index gave up 0.94%, to hit 3,887.41.



Shares in companies that sell armaments and munitions continued to do well. For example, shares in Rheinmetall, were up by more than 5% on the MDAX. On Monday, its share value had increased by almost a quarter based on news about the German military's expansion plans.



France's CAC 40 index gave up 2.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.6%.



Energy major Shell fell 1.2% after saying it would exit all its Russian operations. Miner EVRAZ, which has a large exposure to Russia, tumbled 3.7%.



However, Asian markets showed some strength on Tuesday, despite the ongoing offensive in Ukraine and western sanctions targeting Russia.



In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 benchmark index rose 1.2%, to reach a close of 26,844.72 on Tuesday.



Japan has joined its G7 partners in imposing sanctions.



The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was up 0.21% at 22,761.71 points at the close.



The Chinese stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, which are somewhat isolated from world events, also started the trading day up slightly.



The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.77% at 3,488.83 points. China was helped by good news from its purchasing managers' index, which showed a rise from 49.1 to 50.4 for February.



