Turkey reports over 49,400 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 49,424 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, 188 deaths and 66,873 recoveries were recorded over the past day and some 398,242 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 145.87 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.7 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.84 million have gotten two doses. Third booster shots have been given to more than 27.21 million people.

As the coronavirus seems to be receding, Turkey on Wednesda y lifted its requirement to wear a mask outdoors, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 5.97 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 441.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.





