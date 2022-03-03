Thousands of schoochildren demonstrate in Berlin against Ukraine war

Several thousand school pupils demonstrated against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin's government district on Thursday, in response to a call by the Fridays for Future movement.



They gathered at noon (1100 GMT) with banners and signs in front of the Reichstag parliament building.



The police estimated the number of participants at around 2,000-3000 earlier on during the protest, but more people were arriving.



Banners read "Every Life Counts" and "Stop War," with many of the demonstrators criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Some people wore blue and yellow clothes, the national colours of Ukraine. Ukrainian climate activists were the first to call for a global demonstration on Thursday.



"We are youth climate activists in Ukraine and we are scared," the Ukrainian branch said on its Twitter feed.



"The wars that are going on in the world are wars for resources. Fossil fuel capitalism creates the foundation for this war and for many other wars, conflicts and crises," Fridays for Future wrote on its Instagram.



There were also rallies planned in other German cities and in capitals across Europe.



Photographs posted on the Fridays for Future Twitter feed showed demonstrations in Hamburg and Warsaw.



