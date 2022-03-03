RUSSIAS LAVROV ACCUSES WEST OF STOKING NUCLEAR PANIC

Western nations' warnings of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war amount to scaremongering, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says.



"Everyone knows that a third World War can only be a nuclear one," Lavrov said, while claiming that such an escalation was only being considered by Western politicians.



"I assure you that we will not allow provocations that make us lose our balance," Lavrov said in a press conference with Russian and international media, which was broadcast live on Russian state television.



"But if [the West] starts unleashing a real war against us, those who are hatching such plans should think about it, and they are thinking about it in my view," he added.



His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's deterrent weapons, including nuclear weapons, be put on special alert.



He accused the West of being responsible for the escalation and spoke of "hysteria."

He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an ethnic Jew, of presiding over "a society where Nazism is flourishing".

He said he had no doubt that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine would be found, and a new round of talks were about to start between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

But he said Russia's dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect, accused NATO of seeking to maintain supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of goodwill, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.

Moscow would not let Ukraine keep infrastructure that threatened Russia, he said.