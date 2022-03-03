Russian war on Ukraine poses regional, global crisis: Turkish parliament speaker

Russia's war on Ukraine poses a regional and global crisis, Turkey's parliament speaker said Wednesday.

"This crisis poses a regional threat. It is a threat to all countries in the region, even to Europe and to world peace," Mustafa Şentop told his Lithuanian counterpart Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen Nielsen in a phone call, according to a statement issued by the speaker's office.

Şentop noted that Turkey "urgently" wanted a permanent and sustainable cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia.

"Our hope is that the dialogue channel is effectively processed (between the two countries)," he said.

"We express our strong support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine on all grounds," he added.

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to Ukrainian authorities, while the UN Refugee Agency estimates that more than 874,000 people have fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 498 Russian soldiers have been killed and 1,597 wounded in the fighting.

Over 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and "nationalists" have also been killed, the ministry said late Wednesday.

ŞENTOP RECEIVES GERMAN POLITICIAN

Turkey believes that relations and dialogue between the Turkish and German governments will continue in a strong manner, Şentop said during his meeting with the Vice President of the German Parliament, Aydan Özoğuz, in the capital Ankara.

Özoğuz is the first ethnic Turkish politician to assume the top role.

Sentop noted he was very pleased that people of Turkish and immigrant origin held political positions in the countries they lived in.

He said relations between Turkey and Germany were based on strong foundations.

"We believe that relations and dialogue between the Turkish and German governments will continue in a strong manner, as it was during the period of (former German Chancellor) Angela Merkel."

Özoğuz, a federal lawmaker since 2009, is widely seen as one of the most experienced politicians in her party.

In 2013, she became the first Turkish and Muslim politician serving as a minister in a federal government. Until 2018, she was the state minister for immigration, refugees and integration.