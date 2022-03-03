Russian troops in streets of Kherson City, enter city council building - Mayor

Mayor of Ukraine's city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said that Russian troops could be seen in the streets. He added that they also forced their way to the city council building.

Ukraine's government had earlier played down reports that Kherson had fallen into Russian hands, which would be the first sizeable city to do so since the invasion began last week.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on civilians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos.

"We do not have the Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.