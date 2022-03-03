RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES KILL 8 CIVILIANS IN UKRAINES KHARKIV: OFFICIAL

At least eight civilians, including two children, were killed in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv province, an official said on Thursday.

Russian bombardment caused massive destruction in the city of Izyum, according to Volodymyr Matsokin, the city's deputy mayor.

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its attacks on Feb. 24, according to Ukrainian authorities.

As the war entered its eighth day on Thursday, the UN Refugee Agency said some 1 million have been forced to flee from Ukraine to neighboring countries.