Rights activists: More than 700 arrested in anti-war demos in Russia

Some 724 people have been arrested in more than 25 Russian cities during protests against the war in Ukraine, the civil rights website OVD-Info reported.



According to a list published by OVD-Info, 7,586 people have been taken into custody since the anti-war demonstrations kicked off following the Russian invasion of the neighbouring country.



Russian authorities are urging people to not take part in the unauthorized rallies - after repeatedly banning such rallies and citing the pandemic among the reasons.



