OSCE to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine

A group of independent experts is to investigate possible human rights violations in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



This was initiated on Thursday in Vienna by more than 40 states within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).



The experts are to "establish the facts and circumstances of possible cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity" on behalf of the OSCE, said a joint statement by the states, which triggered the OSCE's so-called "Moscow Mechanism" to clarify human rights issues.



The states made particular reference to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The information gathered could then be made available to state or international courts, they said.



Until the end of last week, some 500 international OSCE experts were monitoring the security situation in Ukraine, especially in the east, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. However, because of the increasing fighting, the OSCE decided to evacuate these unarmed observers.



The OSCE has 57 participating states. Of these, 45 initiated the human rights investigation. Russia, Belarus and states in Central Asia were not among the supporters.



