Mozambique’s President Nyusi sacks Prime Minister Rosario

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi fired Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Thursday, the presidency said in a statement.

Rosario was fired along with Deputy Health Minister Lydia Cardoso, the statement added without providing a reason for the dismissals.

It did not announce any replacements.

Rosario, 68, was appointed in 2015, after serving as ambassador to Indonesia and East Timor.

The dismissals came hours after Nyusi fired six ministers Wednesday, including Finance and Economy Minister Adriano Afonso Maleiane, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Ernesto Max Elias Tonela, Industry and Trade Minister Carlos Mesquita and Public Works Minister Joao Machatine.

Also sacked were Combatants Minister Carlos Siliya and Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries Minister Augusta Maita.