Libya swears in new government as rifts deepen

The Libyan parliament on Thursday swore in a new government, raising fears of parallel administrations in the conflict-ridden country.



Libya has been in turmoil since long-time ruler Moamer Gaddafi was toppled in 2011 and has since descended into chaos.



A presidential election, seen as crucial for re-establishing stability in the oil-rich country, did not take place as scheduled in December amid wrangling among rivals over electoral rules.



On Tuesday, the parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk approved a proposed line-up of a government led by Fathi Bashagha, an ex-interior minister, amid claims of a lack of quorum.



On Thursday, members of the government took the oath at a televised session at the legislature.



The government's media office earlier Thursday accused unnamed sides of detaining the new ministers of foreign affairs and culture and preventing them from heading to Tobruk for the swearing-in.



Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh has repeatedly vowed that his government based in the capital Tripoli would remain in power until a new administration is elected.



Bashagha told parliament on Thursday that his government would function from Tripoli and would seek reconciliation and stability.



Dbeibeh's government took office in March after it was elected in a United Nations-brokered process with the aim of leading Libya until the December polls that did not take place.



The UN has voiced concern over reports that Tuesday's parliamentary vote fell short of the "expected standards of transparency," a spokesperson for the organization's chief Antonio Guterres said.



Denying claims about a lack of quorum, parliamentary head Agila Saleh said 97 lawmakers at the 166-strong assembly had voted for Bashagha's government.



