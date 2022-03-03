News World Germany to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles

The weapons in question are Soviet-designed "Strela" missiles from the stocks of the former East German armed forces.

DPA WORLD Published March 03,2022

Germany's Economic Ministry has approved the delivery of 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, ministry sources have told dpa.



In recent days the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz reversed years of arms export policies and allowed direct weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of its neighbour.



dpa has learned that the Defence Ministry has been checking in the past few days which other weapons it might be able to supply to Ukraine's armed forces amid the current conflict with Russia.



Germany has for years refused to export any arms to war zones, or allow third countries to send German-made arms to such areas.

