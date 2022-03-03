 Contact Us
News World FM Çavuşoğlu tells Ukraine's Kuleba Turkey welcomes progress on evacuation corridors

FM Çavuşoğlu tells Ukraine's Kuleba Turkey welcomes progress on evacuation corridors

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday spoke over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the latest situation in Ukraine. Çavuşoğlu told Kuleba that Turkiye welcomed the announcement that Russia and Ukraine reached an understanding to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 03,2022
Subscribe
FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU TELLS UKRAINES KULEBA TURKEY WELCOMES PROGRESS ON EVACUATION CORRIDORS

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Turkey welcomed the progress made with Russia on setting up humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the war, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday.

Noting that the corridors will not only allow evacuation of Turkish citizens, the minister said it will also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to these regions.

On late Thursday, Russia and Ukraine announced they reached an understanding to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians and for food and medicine deliveries.

Ukraine's lead negotiator Mikhail Podolyak said at a news conference following the second round of negotiations in the Belarusian region of Brest that there is "a possibility of a temporary cease-fire for a period of evacuation in regions where it takes place."

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to UN figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement.