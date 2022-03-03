FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU TELLS UKRAINES KULEBA TURKEY WELCOMES PROGRESS ON EVACUATION CORRIDORS

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Turkey welcomed the progress made with Russia on setting up humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the war, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday.

Noting that the corridors will not only allow evacuation of Turkish citizens, the minister said it will also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to these regions.

On late Thursday, Russia and Ukraine announced they reached an understanding to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians and for food and medicine deliveries.

Ukraine's lead negotiator Mikhail Podolyak said at a news conference following the second round of negotiations in the Belarusian region of Brest that there is "a possibility of a temporary cease-fire for a period of evacuation in regions where it takes place."

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to UN figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement.







