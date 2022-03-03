Energy agency claims EU can quickly reduce dependence on Russian gas

Significantly reducing imports of natural gas from Russia to the European Union is possible within a short period, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).



A reduction of over a third would be possible within a year, the Paris-based IEA said in an announcement on Thursday, adding that it was putting forward a 10-point-plan with concrete steps.



While the efforts on the part of the EU to combat climate change would reduce the gas imports in the long run anyway, the current crisis raises the question of what can be done additionally and in the short term.



According to the IEA, the EU imported 155 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia in the last year, which makes up roughly 45% of the EU's total gas imports, and nearly 40% of gas consumption.



The IEA suggested a transition to alternative sources of natural gas, the introduction of an obligation to keep a constant storage supply of gas, the speedy building of new wind and solar power projects, investment in the energy efficiency of buildings and industry, and maximizing the energy generation of energy sources with low emissions such as biomass and nuclear power.



For the reduction of Russian imports, it is important that different sectors make an effort and work together. It will not be easy to reduce the European dependence on Russian gas, the IEA said.



European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson spoke of a strategic prerogative. In the next week the commission intends to put forward a proposal to end the dependence on Russian gas imports.



According to the IEA, a reduction of Russian gas imports of about half would be possible. However, this may prompt a return to the use of coal and oil, which would counteract the EU climate goals.



