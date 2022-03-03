Biden speech draws more than 33 million viewers -CNN

More than 33 million people watched President Biden's Tuesday night State of the Union speech on U.S. television, an increase from his 2021 address to Congress, CNN reported, citing preliminary Nielsen ratings figures.

The figure includes viewership on nine English-language broadcast and cable networks and will rise once viewership from Spanish-language and other channels are added, CNN said. Additional Nielsen figures were expected to be released later on Wednesday.

Biden's first address to Congress in April 2021 attracted an estimated 26.9 million viewers across 16 U.S. television networks.

In Tuesday's speech, the Democrat assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and detailed his domestic agenda.

Biden's audience came in below the total for former President Trump's first State of the Union speech in 2018, which attracted close to 46 million people.

Television audiences for live events have fallen sharply as audiences have gravitated to on-demand streaming services.