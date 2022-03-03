News
90% of Russian troops stationed nearby now in Ukraine - U.S. official
Published March 03,2022
Some 90% of the Russian troops stationed close to the borders of Ukraine are now in the embattled country, according to estimates by US defence officials.
But the fact that more Russian forces are being moved in on a daily basis should not be taken to suggest that "their combat power is being diminished to such a point inside Ukraine that they feel like they're running out of juice here," a top US defence official said.
Russia continues to have immense military resources at its disposal and the incoming troops are not reserves, he said.
According to Western estimates, Russia had amassed some 150,000 soldiers along the borders of Ukraine before invading the country on February 24.
The official also noted that since Moscow began attacking Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 480 missiles. Of those, more than 230 were fired in Ukraine, more than 160 came from Russia, more than 70 came from neighbouring Belarus and less than 10 came from the Black Sea.