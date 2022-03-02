Ukraine says forces retake areas from Russian control

Ukraine reported it recaptured several areas after the Russian invasion, as fighting in several places continued for the seventh day.



According to military reports, the settlement of Makariv, in the west of the Kyiv region, has been retaken. Ukrainian soldiers also reported success near Horlivka, in the Donbass region. The information could not be independently verified.



In the region of Zhytomyr, however, four people were reportedly killed and five injured in an airstrike.



According to the authorities, airstrikes also left 130 injured in the southern port city of Mariupol.



