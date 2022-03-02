News World Teenage girl seriously injured in shooting incident in Liverpool

A teenage girl has been seriously injured in a shooting incident in the English city of Liverpool.



Police attended the scene on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth following reports of gunfire and that a girl had been injured.



The 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital and is in a "serious condition," Merseyside Police said in a statement. Her condition was described as stable.



A 21-year-old man was arrested later on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, Chief Inspector Col Rooney said.



"The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.



"While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of inquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know," Rooney said.



