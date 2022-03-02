Russia to retaliate for its diplomats' expulsion of Bulgaria, UN

Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday it could expel U.S. diplomats from Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the United Nations Secretariat.

It also added that it will respond in kind to the expulsion of two of its diplomats from Bulgaria, TASS cited the Russian embassy in Sofia as saying on Wednesday.

The U.S. Mission to United Nations said on Tuesday the U.S. was expelling a Russian "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations, in addition to 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York whom Washington has also ordered to leave over national security concerns.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, has given two Russian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country over accusations of spying, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said earlier on Wednesday.