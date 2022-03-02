Russia warns of growing risk of clashes with NATO over Ukraine

A top official in Moscow has warned that there are "no guarantees" Russia won't clash with NATO as the alliance helps Ukraine defend against invasion.



"Risks do emerge," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in comments to the Rossiya-24 state news channel.



"Of course, we are worried by weapons supplies. All this is very dangerous," he adding, referring to shipments of military aid to Ukraine from its Western allies.



"There are no guarantees some incidents will not occur," Grushko said, warning of a potential escalation.



