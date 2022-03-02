Russia says nearly 500 of its troops have died in Ukraine

The Defence Ministry in Moscow says 498 Russian soldiers have been killed and 1,597 injured during one week of fighting in Ukraine.



These are the first official figures released by the Russian government since the war began.



On the Ukrainian side, there have so far been 2,870 deaths and about 3,700 wounded, said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry.



These figures cannot be independently verified, and Ukraine has not given any current information about casualties in its own ranks.



Ukraine had previously claimed that around 6,000 Russian soldiers had been killed.



