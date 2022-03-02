Protests demanding peace continue in Russia

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets Tuesday in Moscow and St. Petersburg to demand the end to the war in Ukraine and the establishment of peace.

Demonstrators gathered on Nevskiy Street in St. Petersburg and unfurled anti-war banners and chanted slogans.

In Moscow, protesters demanded that the government put an end to the war.

Police said protesters gathered for an unauthorized demonstration and harshly intervened.

More than 260 people were arrested.

Protests have continued since Feb. 24, the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.