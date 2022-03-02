More than 2,000 civilians killed during Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes, Ukraine's emergency service said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour," it said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a long-feared invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
Since then, more than 400 fires caused "by enemy fire" have been extinguished, according to the statement. The emergency service also said that 500 people have been brought to safety.
Referring to ongoing attacks, it warned that "every hour costs the lives of our children, women and defenders."