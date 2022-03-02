Israel arrests dozens of Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces rounded up dozens of Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a local NGO on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Asra Media Office said 16 Palestinians were detained in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, 13 in Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin, four in Nablus and two in Qalqilya.

Israeli forces also arrested a Palestinian lawyer running in the March 26 local elections in Hebron, the statement said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the arrests.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Palestinian NGOs estimated that there are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 500 held under the Israeli administrative detention policy without charge or trial.





