Greek opposition leader calls for dialogue with Turkey

Greece's main opposition leader criticized his country's foreign policy on Tuesday and urged keeping an open door dialogue with Turkey.

Speaking at parliament on the latest developments in Ukraine, Alexis Tsipras said that instability because of the Ukraine crisis is an additional reason for Greece to actively demand substantial dialogue with Turkey to de-escalate tensions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

Criticizing the government, Tsipras said the door of dialogue with Turkey should be left open.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government was always open to dialogue with Ankara.

Tsipras's remarks came as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for a sixth day.

The 64th round of the Consultative Talks between Turkey and Greece took place Feb. 22 in Athens.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara sent several drill ships last year to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.