Fire, violence erupt as NZ police descend on anti-mandate protest

Violent clashes broke out at New Zealand's parliament on Wednesday, as police launched a raid on an anti-mandate protest camp in Wellington.



Riot police launched a pre-dawn operation to clear parliament's grounds of the protest camp, which was initially set up by opponents of a vaccine mandate.



In retaliation, protesters set fire to tents, a children's playground and trees as police moved in. Footpath pavers, tent poles and wood were hurled at police, who used pepper spray and water cannons in a bid to quell the violence.



Clashes spilled onto surrounding streets, forcing the Wellington railway station to close and all rail services to be suspended.



Police said in a statement three staff were being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the actions of a "small, rogue group of illegal protesters" had made her angry and deeply saddened.



"The protest has been at times been violent and fuelled by misinformation and conspiracy theories," she said.



"We have a difficult journey in front of us to address the underlying cause of what we see here."



It was "almost impossible to comprehend" that people would stand opposed to efforts to slow down the spread of a disease, when it had infected 20,000 and put more than 400 in hospital in one day, Ardern said.



"It is the sacrifices we are all willing to make to look after one another, that will define us," she said.



"No protests, no fire, no placards will change that," the prime minister added.



Police have arrested at least 65 people since the operation began and about 50 vehicles have been towed from within the encampment.



Police commissioner Andrew Coster said "hundreds" of additional staff from around New Zealand were at the site.



Coster said "de-escalation" was the preferred option, but police had become concerned by the actions of some protesters in recent days.



"In particular, we've become concerned that those with good intentions are now outnumbered by those with a willingness to use violence to effect their means," he added.



He said police were disappointed to see various weapons, including fire extinguishers, a cord set up as a trip wire, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks, within the camp.



At least three police staff had been injured and a laser was pointed at a police helicopter, Coster said.



In New Zealand, vaccinations are mandatory for certain occupations, including health workers, firefighters, the education sector and in the correctional system and the military.



Proof of vaccination is also required in cafés and restaurants, at church services and at the gym.



New Zealand pursued a zero-Covid strategy for most of the pandemic, but cases are currently surging in the country with a record 22,150 cases reported on Wednesday.



