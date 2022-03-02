Fire, violence erupt as NZ police descend on anti-mandate protest

Numerous fires have broken out on a lawn at New Zealand's parliament in Wellington after protesters clashed with police on Wednesday.



Hundreds of police descended on parliament, as officers looked to clear a protest camp set up 23 days ago by opponents of a vaccine mandate.



The operation, which began before dawn, exploded into violence by mid-afternoon, with protesters setting fire to a number of tents, sending thick black smoke into the air.



Police donned riot gear and used pepper spray as protesters hurled objects, including tent poles and wood, at officers.



Police have arrested 38 people since the operation began and about 30 vehicles have been towed.



Police commissioner Andrew Coster said earlier on Wednesday that "hundreds" of additional staff from around New Zealand were at the site.



Coster said "de-escalation" was the preferred option, but police had become concerned by the actions of some protesters in recent days.



"In particular, we've become concerned that those with good intentions are now outnumbered by those with a willingness to use violence to effect their means," he added.



He said police were disappointed to see various weapons, including fire extinguishers, a cord set up as a trip wire, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks, within the camp.



At least three police staff had been injured and a laser was pointed at a police helicopter, Coster said.



In New Zealand, vaccinations are mandatory for certain occupations, including health workers, firefighters, the education sector and in the correctional system and the military.



Proof of vaccination is also required in cafés and restaurants, at church services and at the gym.



New Zealand pursued a zero-Covid strategy for most of the pandemic, but cases are currently surging in the country with a record 19,500 cases reported on Tuesday.



