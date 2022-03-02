DENMARKS FOREIGN MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has tested positive for the coronavirus, his ministry announced on Wednesday.



Kofod has mild symptoms and has placed himself in self-isolation as recommended by the Danish health authorities, a statement said, adding that he would perform as many of his professional duties as possible from home.



The Danish government's efforts to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion continues unabated, Kofod said.



In light of the war in Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice in Copenhagen has granted special permission to Danish authorities to fly the Ukrainian flag for the next two weeks.

