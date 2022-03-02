News World Day seven of Ukraine invasion dawns with Kharkiv and Kherson fighting

Heavy fighting was reported overnight into Wednesday in eastern and southern Ukraine as Russian forces pushed forward into day seven of their invasion of their western neighbour, according to Ukrainian media reports.



Reports from the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, said that Russian forces attacked a military medical centre. The UNIAN news agency reported that they engaged Ukrainian forces, which managed to take six new Russian 5-80BWM tanks.



In the southern city of Kherson, the Ukrinform news agency reported that Russian tanks fired on the offices of the Ukrainian intelligence agency SBU.



Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, spoke of multiple civilian deaths and said the populace of Kherson was defending the city with petrol bombs. According to local reports, it is surrounded by hostile forces.



City officials said Russian soldiers have occupied the harbour and the train station and reported multiple dead, both among the civilian population and the Ukrainian armed forces.



None of the reports could be independently confirmed.







