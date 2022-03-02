News
World
At least 21 killed in Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv - official
At least 21 killed in Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv - official
Published March 02,2022
Subscribe
At least 21 people have been killed and 112 injured in Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to Oleh Sinegubov, the regional governor.
The claims could not be independently verified. However, the country's Foreign Ministry has shared video footage of a rocket attack on a central plaza in Kharkiv.
There were renewed reports of heavy fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry saying Russian forces are focusing their firepower on a police station. Apartment blocks have reportedly been damaged.
Sinegubov also said there had been overnight airstrikes, starting multiple fires, but that Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the Russians. "All attacks have been pushed back. The Russian enemy suffered heavy losses," he wrote.