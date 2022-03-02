2 Ukrainian footballers killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Two Ukrainian football players were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the World Players' Union.

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football's first reported losses in this war," FIFPRO tweeted on Tuesday.

Sapylo, a former Karpaty Lviv youth player, was killed in conflict near Kyiv, his club confirmed on Feb. 26.

Meanwhile, FC Gostomel midfielder Martynenko was reported to be killed alongside his mother in their apartment when the building was bombed by the Russian army.

FIFPRO also offered condolences.

Russia began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has resulted in at least 136 civilians being killed, including 13 children, according to UN estimates. Around 400 others have been injured, including 26 children.

The nationwide assault has led to nearly 680,000 people fleeing Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the international body.

Russia intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment this week, particularly on the capital Kyiv and Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, where a massive explosion rocked Freedom Square.

Kharkiv, near the Russian border, is home to some 1.5 million people, while the population of Kyiv is nearly 3 million.





