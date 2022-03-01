UN General Assembly president calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid called Monday for an immediate cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at the 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, Shahid voiced grave concern over the deteriorating situation and ongoing military action there.

"Today, I renew my call for an immediate cease-fire; for all parties to exercise maximum restraint; and for a full return to diplomacy and dialogue," he said.

He reiterated that Russia's military offensive is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and is inconsistent with the Charter of the UN.

Shahid also said the 193-member General Assembly "represents the collective conscience of humanity" and called on member states to use Monday's debate to "give peace a chance."

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began last Thursday, Moscow has been met with an outcry from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Russia was further isolated after its planes were barred from flying in European and Canadian airspace and several of its banks were kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.

At least 102 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and more than 500,000 others have fled the country, according to UN officials on Monday.



