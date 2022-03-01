Ukrainian, US top diplomats discuss latest situation

The Ukrainian foreign minister and his US counterpart discussed the latest situation in Ukraine over the phone on early Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Dmytro Kuleba said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "affirmed that the US support for Ukraine remains unfaltering."

"I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons," Kuleba said, adding Blinken assured him of both and that they "coordinated further steps."

Blinken, for his part, said on Twitter: "Spoke with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba about our steadfast support for the Ukrainian people and our commitment to holding Russia accountable for its brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine."