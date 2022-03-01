Ukrainian refugees continue crossing border to Romania

Ukrainian refugees continued crossing the border to Romania on Tuesday as they fled the ongoing war in their country.

The refugees were welcomed by volunteers at the Siret Border Gate and offered hot drinks and blankets.

"Actually, the area I was in was safe. However, yesterday I heard gunshots and left immediately. I felt so stressed, it was really sad and scary. The most frightening thing for me was when the internet cut off and all communication was lost," said Shakrun Umeym, a student from Ukraine of Tunisian origin.

More than 500,000 Ukrainians have so far fled Ukraine and crossed into neighboring countries to escape Russian bombings, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

The Russia-Ukraine war entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

The war has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK, Japan and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

Western countries have also agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine.