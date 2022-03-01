UKRAINES ZELENSKY URGES EU TO PROVE THAT YOU ARE WITH US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged a special sitting of the European Parliament to support his country's membership of the European Union.



Ukraine is fighting "to be equal members of Europe," Zelensky said.



"I believe that today we are showing everybody that's exactly what we are. The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure," he said, while condemning Russia's attacks on civilians in Ukraine.



"Prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you indeed are Europeans," Zelensky said via video link.



