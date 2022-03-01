UKRAINE DEMANDS RUSSIAS EXCLUSION FROM COUNCIL OF EUROPE

Russia must be completely excluded from the Council of Europe (COE), Ukraine's envoy to the top human rights body demanded Tuesday.

Kyiv's Permanent Representative to the Strasbourg-based organization, Borys Tarasyuk, said suspending Moscow's participation in the committee of ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly "was not enough," according to French broadcaster BFMTV news.

"It would seem logical to us that Russia should be completely excluded from the COE," he said at a news conference, said the report.

Withdrawal from the membership of the Council means Russians can no longer approach the European Court of Human Rights.

The 47-member Council, which addresses human rights and rule of law issues in Europe, is expected to discuss this issue during a weekly meeting Wednesday.

Article 8 of the Council's statute allows for the suspension of a member's rights of representation and their membership if they seriously violate "the principles of the rule of law," "human rights" and "fundamental freedoms."

After Moscow illegally annexed Crimea, the Council temporarily suspended Russia's voting rights from 2014-2019. In turn, Russia retaliated by refusing to pay membership amounting to €33 million ($37 million), plunging the international body into a financial crisis.

In light of the Russian war against Ukraine, the COE temporarily suspended Moscow's right of representation at the delegate's level on Feb. 25.

The move did not affect Russia's membership in the Council or at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Russian judge remains a member of the ECHR and applications introduced against Russia will continue to be examined and decided by the court, it said.

"Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open," COE said in a statement.



