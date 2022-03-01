Turkey tells Russia of urgent need for Ukraine ceasefire

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu about the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine for humanitarian reasons, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. On Monday, Turkey said it had asked all countries not to cross its straits into the Black Sea under a 1936 pact, limiting passage of some Russian warships.

In a phone call, Akar told Shoigu that Turkey would continue efforts for regional peace and shipments of humanitarian aid, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

So far, at least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed and 400 others, including 26 children, have been injured in Ukraine, according to UN figures.

Nearly 680,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said on Tuesday.