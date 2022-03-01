Russia closes its airspace to Switzerland in retaliatory move

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia announced on Tuesday that it has closed its airspace to Switzerland.

The Russian Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) said in a statement, "Yesterday, February 28, 2022, in accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to Switzerland's ban on flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction was imposed on flights of civil aircraft operated and/or registered in Switzerland."

Flights from Switzerland will only be allowed to enter Russian airspace if a special permit issued by Rosaviation or the Russian Foreign Ministry is obtained.

On Monday, Russia closed its airspace to 36 countries.

As part of a sanctions package, the EU on Sunday banned Russian aircraft from landing, taking off, or flying over EU territory. The move also barred companies in the bloc from selling civilian aircraft and spare parts to Russia.

Canada has likewise barred Russian planes from flying over its territory.

The international community has been outraged since last Thursday, days after Russia recognized two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine, and then Russia's war on Ukraine, with the EU, UK, and US imposing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

Russia has been further isolated after a number of its banks were kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.