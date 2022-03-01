Blinken says Russian 'crimes' mounting in Ukraine, suggests stripping its UNHRC membership

If Russian President Vladimir Putin achieves his goal of ousting the government in Kyiv, the humanitarian and rights crises in Ukraine "will only get worse", the top US diplomat warned Tuesday.

"If President Putin succeeds in his stated goal of toppling Ukraine's democratically-elected government, the human rights and humanitarian crises will only get worse," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Human Rights Council in a video address.

Top US diplomat said the U.N. Human Rights Council that Russian "crimes" in Ukraine are "mounting by the hour", with strikes hitting hospitals, schools and residential buildings.

Blinken, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that the forum's urgent debate on Ukraine scheduled for Thursday, where a resolution brought by Kyiv and allies would set up an international probe into violations, is an "important step toward ensuring documentation and accountability".

"We must send a resolute and unified message that President (Vladimir) Putin should unconditionally stop this," he said.

Blinken also questioned whether Russia deserved to remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council following its invasion of Ukraine.

"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state that tries to take over another UN member state, while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this council," he asked in a video address to the UN's top human rights body in Geneva.

Blinken added that China "continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang" against Muslim Uyghurs, and called for U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to release her office's report with findings on the situation.