Moscow to continue attack on Ukraine 'until set goals are achieved'

Russia has confirmed the continuation of its attack on Ukraine.



"The grouping of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to carry out a special military operation until the set goals are achieved," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Interfax news agency.



The most important thing was to protect Russia "from the military threat of Western countries trying to use the Ukrainian people in the fight against [Russia]," Shoigu said.



He accused Ukraine of placing several missile systems, cannon and mortars "in the yards of residential buildings, near schools and kindergartens."



"During military clashes, the Ukrainian side does not hesitate to use civilians as human shields," claimed the close ally of President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the attack on neighbouring Ukraine last Thursday.



Ukraine, in turn, accuses Russia of also firing missiles at residential areas. The claims of both sides cannot be independently verified.



