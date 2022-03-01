Military junta in Burkina Faso wants to remain in power for 3 years

The military junta that took power in a coup in Burkina Faso in January says it wants to remain in office for three years.



A civilian prime minister will be appointed in the coming days to form a transitional government that will include as many as 25 ministers, the junta announced on Tuesday.



In mid-February, the leader of the junta, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, took over as president. Mutinous soldiers had ousted the democratically-elected president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on January 24.



The West African country of 21 million people is in the throes of a serious political crisis, mainly because of the increasing threat of Islamist terrorism in the Sahel region.



Many militias operate in the region, some of which have sworn allegiance to the so-called Islamic State or the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.



Protracted droughts and famines also cause problems for the country, which is impoverished despite rich gold deposits.



The region has seen several attempted coups in the past 18 months, including in Mali and Guinea Bissau. In Mali, a military junta also refuses to hold democratic elections.



