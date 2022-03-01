Kosovo president awarded honorary doctorate by Turkish university

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani on Monday was awarded an honorary doctorate by Ankara University at a ceremony in the Turkish capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Osmani said: "As I accept this award, I am reminded of the very essence of the unique bond between our people, and such, I will forever hold this award as a significant symbol of the friendly and honest relations between our two countries."

Stressing the importance of receiving the award from Ankara University, she said: "Many extraordinary and inspiring professors have given lectures in front of the audiences seated at this very hall or other areas of this building."

Among the attendees of the ceremony were Ankara University Rector Necdet Unuvar, and head of Turkey-Kosovo Inter-parliamentary friendship group Zafer Isik.

BILATERAL RELATIONS

The relations between Kosovo and Turkey are strong, dynamic, and multi-layered, Osmani said, adding: "These relations stood the test of time, stand on strong foundations, and thrive on the values that we share and the common vision for peace and stability as well as the joint objective for Euro Atlantic integration of the Balkans."

Commenting on Kosovo's struggle for freedom, independence, and self-determination, she said: "Thanks to the NATO intervention in 1999 our lives were saved and our people were saved from planned extermination."

"Turkey played a crucial role in supporting Kosovo's liberation in 1999. And it was among the very first countries to recognize our independence in 2008," she added.

About the situation in Ukraine, Osmani said: "The flagrant assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia has rightly shocked the world. It has shocked us because it shows that the battle between democracy and hegemony that is playing out in Ukraine is in fact about so much more than just one country and one aggressive neighbor."

Praising the struggle of the people and leadership of Ukraine over the last few days, she said: "The people and leadership of Ukraine have shown the resilience and bravery of a kind rarely witnessed."