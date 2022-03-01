Italy moves Ukraine embassy to Lviv

Italy said Tuesday it was moving its embassy in Ukraine from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, following similar decisions by other Western countries.

"Due to the deterioration of the security situation in Kyiv, and the consequent impossibility of guaranteeing full functionality, the Italian embassy in Kyiv is being transferred to Lviv," a foreign ministry statement said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had repeated his government's advice that Italians in Kyiv should leave the city and exercise "maximum caution".

Speaking before the foreign ministry statement, he said the embassy staff had moved to the ambassador's residence together with a group of Italians, including children.

"Eighty-seven people have gathered in the residence, of whom 72 are expected to leave today," Draghi said.