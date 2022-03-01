China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 28 vs 234 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 28, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 234 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 75 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 87 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 144 compared with 114 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Feb. 28, mainland China had confirmed 109,526 cases.