Canada to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, ban Russian oil imports

Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine to support its fight against a Russian invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, and it will ban imports of crude oil from Russia.

"Canada will continue to deliver support for Ukraine's heroic defense against the Russian military," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "We are announcing our intention to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia, an industry that has benefited President Putin and his oligarchs greatly."

Canada imported C$289 million worth of energy products in 2021, according to Statistics Canada.

Canada has already sent weapons and non-lethal support to Ukraine, and it has backed a number of sanctions, including supporting the removal of Russia from the SWIFT system for international bank payments.

Canada also played a role in restricting Russia's central bank from being able to access its foreign reserves.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the G7 would bring more sanctions against Russia.